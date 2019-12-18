Dusty Johnson has front row seat at Impeachment hearing

I notice that South Dakota’s sole Congressman Dusty Johnson has a front row seat at today’s impeachment hearings.

3 Replies to “Dusty Johnson has front row seat at Impeachment hearing”

  2. Realist

    Ive been watching all day. The Democrats certainly heeded Pelosi’s call of not acting gleeful or happy today. 90% of Democrat comments begin with “this is a sad day”.

    Just an observation.

