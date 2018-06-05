Dusty Johnson has message for those in counties affected by SOS database problems

From my mailbox:

9 Replies to “Dusty Johnson has message for those in counties affected by SOS database problems”

  1. KM

    People connected to Dusty’s campaign, who are calling primary voters, also have a message…

    “Are you still planning on voting for Dusty today?”
    Well, I’ve never said I was voting for Dusty, so please don’t put that on me. Thanks;)

    Is this the second message? Dusty’s getting nervous? Relax, everybody’s voting for you.

  2. Anonymous

    1) According to the SOS press release, the counties most heavily impacted are Pennington and Hughes.
    2) These two counties have been expected throughout the campaign to have the highest concentration of Jackley votecars.
    3) It seems logical to conclude that if this “glitch” impacts the race, it is most likely to do so in Noem’s favor.

  4. Anonymous

    On Facebook Dusty’s team mentioned they had made more than 13,000 GOTV calls, as of an hour ago.

  5. grudznick

    Could the Secretary of State be a drama queen, contriving this mess to keep a spotlight on her just a wee bit longer?

