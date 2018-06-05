Dusty Johnson has message for those in counties affected by SOS database problems Posted on June 5, 2018 by Pat Powers — 9 Comments ↓ From my mailbox: FacebookTwitterShare this:Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)Like this:Like Loading... Related
People connected to Dusty’s campaign, who are calling primary voters, also have a message…
“Are you still planning on voting for Dusty today?”
Well, I’ve never said I was voting for Dusty, so please don’t put that on me. Thanks;)
Is this the second message? Dusty’s getting nervous? Relax, everybody’s voting for you.
What if this is this could be an ISIS cyber attack trying to keep Tapio from getting elected?
Lol
1) According to the SOS press release, the counties most heavily impacted are Pennington and Hughes.
2) These two counties have been expected throughout the campaign to have the highest concentration of Jackley votecars.
3) It seems logical to conclude that if this “glitch” impacts the race, it is most likely to do so in Noem’s favor.
In a race expected to have a razor thin margin, this could very well make the difference.
Razor thin? I doubt it.
Has Krebs even been making GOTV calls?
On Facebook Dusty’s team mentioned they had made more than 13,000 GOTV calls, as of an hour ago.
Could the Secretary of State be a drama queen, contriving this mess to keep a spotlight on her just a wee bit longer?