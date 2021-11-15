The Primary Dusty Johnson facebook group of goofiness is upset with Congressman Dusty Johnson again.. Probably just because hating Dusty is their entire raison d’être for existing. This time, Dusty had the audacity to vote the way they wanted, so now the group feel the need to complain about him for that.
And even more laughably, the founder of the group, Texas resident Dan Kraemer, seems to think that Donald Trump is going to come in and not just endorse Taffy Howard, but put his cash behind her.
I’m just not holding my breath on that one.
2 thoughts on “Dusty Johnson haters upset he voted their way, and more nuttiness”
I think Dusty’s incumbency will protect him indefinitely from any primary challenge. But I think he’d struggle to run for any other statewide office.
By the numbers, Dusty is the most popular elected official in South Dakota overall. Among Republican primary voters, he is second only to Kristi Noem.
He knows how to work hard, avoid missteps and raise money. The idea that he’d “struggle” is ludicrous.