Dusty Johnson having a blast, getting ready to push harder after Christmas

Posted on by 1 Comment ↓

From my mailbox, Republican Congressional Candidate Dusty Johnson sent out an e-mail blast yesterday noting that he’s having fun in the campaign, and preparing to push even harder after Christmas:

One Reply to “Dusty Johnson having a blast, getting ready to push harder after Christmas”

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.