Dusty Johnson holding BIG fundraiser in Sioux Falls for Congressional Race

Dusty Johnson is holding a BIG fundraiser in Sioux Falls in 2 weeks for his bid for Congress.

Are there any residents of Sioux Falls who are not on this list? We’ve got Legislators, former Legislators, businessmen, a former Democrat PUC member, a cabinet member, etcetera and so on. Seriously, counting husbands, wives and individuals, there’s close to 90 hosts for the event.

Wednesday March 22, from 5-6:30 PM at the Prairie Berry East Bank, at 322 East 8th Street in Sioux Falls. (If you’re going, send me pictures).

