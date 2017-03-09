Dusty Johnson holding BIG fundraiser in Sioux Falls for Congressional Race

Dusty Johnson is holding a BIG fundraiser in Sioux Falls in 2 weeks for his bid for Congress.
Are there any residents of Sioux Falls who are not on this list? We’ve got Legislators, former Legislators, businessmen, a former Democrat PUC member, a cabinet member, etcetera and so on. Seriously, counting husbands, wives and individuals, there’s close to 90 hosts for the event.
Wednesday March 22, from 5-6:30 PM at the Prairie Berry East Bank, at 322 East 8th Street in Sioux Falls. (If you’re going, send me pictures).
Whoa. Talk about throwing down the gauntlet. Hard to see where Shantel would get enough financial support given the cross-section this list represents.
I think Daaugard likes him. I’ll wait…
My impression is that Dusty was the one who kept Daugaard on a conservative track in his first term. Things went leftward after he left. That gives me reassurance about Dusty actually.
He should quickly affirm that !
Hard to say. Is Dusty a good guy? Sure he is. Is he too willing to buddy up to the establishment? You bet.
I’ve voted for him twice before. He made me happy in his first term in the PUC. But that was PUC. I really don’t know his positions on a host of issues outside of that he is a Republican. He doesn’t have issues on his website either so all I can go off of is assumptions. PUC and Congress are different animals. There are some people who I support for County Commission that I would never send to the legislature. I still like them even if they can’t have my vote.
Might be as impressive of a host list as I’ve ever seen.
That is simply incredible.