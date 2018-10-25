Dusty Johnson Issues Statement on Argus-KELO Poll

MITCHELL, SD – Dusty Johnson, Republican nominee for Congress in South Dakota, issued the following statement following the release of an Argus Leader/KELO TV poll that showed him leading his Democratic challenger by 23 points:

“I’m thrilled. Our optimistic, South Dakota first message is hitting home with South Dakotans. We have less than two weeks to go and I won’t slow down for a second.”

The poll surveyed 500 registered voters likely to cast their ballots in the election. 54 percent said they would vote for Dusty, 31 percent said they’d vote for Democrat Tim Bjorkman, two percent supported independent candidate Ron Wieczorek and 1 percent said they’d vote for Libertarian George Hendrickson. 12 percent of respondents were undecided. The poll was conducted by Mason-Dixon Polling & Strategy and surveyed voters by telephone between October 18 and October 22. The margin of error is 4.5 percentage points.

###

Facebook Twitter

Like this: Like Loading...