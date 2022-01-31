Dusty Johnson & John Thune sharing campaign booth, also Haugaard & Whalen campaigns teaming up at the Stock Show

The always massive Black Hills Stock Show and Rodeo is in fill swing in Rapid City, and the candidates are out there in force.

Governor Noem has a booth, Senator Thune and Congressman Dusty Johnson are sharing space. Senate hopeful Mark Mowry got the checkbook out and has his own booth.

Senator Mike Rounds’ team is there running a constituent services stop, as he’s not running this cycle.

\I’m hearing anecdotal reports from the Stock Show that boothless Gubernatorial candidate Steve Haugaard has teamed up with US Senate Candidate Bruce Whalen who bought space for collecting petition signatures, since Steve was space deficient at the start of the show.

Surprisingly, no booth for Taffy Howard in her home area.

Kind of surprised at that one. They’re only running 325,000 plus people through the show, and it’s the second largest event in the state of South Dakota following the Sturgis Motorcycle Rally.

Patrick Schubert, one of the trio who won’t get on the ballot is also boothless, and I’m told we’re seeing nothing from Democrats.

It is West River, so there’s not a lot of dems out there. Certainly not among the group attending.