Dusty Johnson Meet & Greet in Pierre, May 10th Posted on May 4, 2018 by Pat Powers — 11 Comments ↓ From my mailbox, Republican Congressional Candidate Dusty Johnson is having a meet & greet event in Pierre on May 10th:
GO DUSTY!
Channeling Bernie Sanders with that logo…
He is channeling Bernie Sanders. Is Dusty that liberal trying to reach out to Progressive votes and Bernie supporters?
Getting people to vote against their own interests is the Republican way!
Why go with a an imitation/ knock off and find out it was not as advertised when you can have the real thing?
Interesting
Hes a hard worker. Pierre is a good base for him.
Lobbyists, special interest… Dusty base. Just don’t ask him were he stands on issues. He won’t tell you until after the primary.
“Say hi to Dusty”.
How condescending.
“Hey, kids, let’s go say hi to Mickey Mouse!”
He even has his own cartoon logo.
Dusty has his stands on his web page. Why are you telling the lie he doesn’t give you his positions?