Dusty Johnson Meet & Greet in Pierre, May 10th

From my mailbox, Republican Congressional Candidate Dusty Johnson is having a meet & greet event in Pierre on May 10th:

11 Replies to “Dusty Johnson Meet & Greet in Pierre, May 10th”

    1. Anonymous

      He is channeling Bernie Sanders. Is Dusty that liberal trying to reach out to Progressive votes and Bernie supporters?

        1. Anonymous

          Why go with a an imitation/ knock off and find out it was not as advertised when you can have the real thing?

    1. Anonymous

      Lobbyists, special interest… Dusty base. Just don’t ask him were he stands on issues. He won’t tell you until after the primary.

  5. Anonymous

    “Say hi to Dusty”.

    How condescending.

    “Hey, kids, let’s go say hi to Mickey Mouse!”

  6. Troy Jones

    Dusty has his stands on his web page. Why are you telling the lie he doesn’t give you his positions?

