Dusty Johnson named “Most Local Candidate in Nation” for his fundraising!

Who’s that local guy running for Congress in South Dakota?

South Dakota Republican Congressional Candidate Dusty Johnson was just named the “Most Local Candidate in Nation” for his fundraising in a nationwide study by the website Axios:

More than two thirds of individual contributions to 2018 House candidates came from donors outside of the candidates’ districts, and Democrats are out-raising Republicans, according to an Axios analysis of Federal Elections Commission data.

Why it matters: Maybe all politics is national, not local. Americans on both sides of the aisle know that money influences politics. Yet donating to a candidate you can’t vote for doesn’t always result in a win.

and…

Democrats are raising more from outside their districts this cycle than Republicans. “We’ve seen a massive wave of energy, particularly in civic participation” and donating money to candidates online, said Stephen Spaulding, chief of strategy and external affairs for Common Cause, a nonpartisan government reform group.

More than 70% of contributions to Democratic candidates came from outside the candidate’s district, compared to about 63% of contributions to Republican candidates.

and…

The most local candidate award goes to South Dakota’s Dusty Johnson. He received just 7% of his contributions from contributors outside his district (which is the entirety of South Dakota).