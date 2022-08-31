Dusty Johnson notes some members of Congress in cognitive decline

In his first outing writing for alternative newspaper Dakota Scout, Jon Ellis reports Dusty Johnson’s lament that some of his colleagues aren’t hitting on all their cylinders.

South Dakota Congressman Dusty Johnson said Tuesday that some members of Congress don’t have the mental faculties to physically know where they are when they are casting votes in the U.S. House.

“I serve with dozens of members in the House who are not with it,” he said.

