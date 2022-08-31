In his first outing writing for alternative newspaper Dakota Scout, Jon Ellis reports Dusty Johnson’s lament that some of his colleagues aren’t hitting on all their cylinders.
South Dakota Congressman Dusty Johnson said Tuesday that some members of Congress don’t have the mental faculties to physically know where they are when they are casting votes in the U.S. House.
“I serve with dozens of members in the House who are not with it,” he said.
Not if that makes me more confident in Washington. Especially considering the person in the White House.
3 thoughts on “Dusty Johnson notes some members of Congress in cognitive decline”
Future President Alex Jones had an interview with Dr. Lee Merrit this week that seems to indicate anyone ingesting nano-particles (in beer?) will be subject to 5G mind control and other horrors.
I should have been a cowboy.
To the people driving our bus: you SUCK.
🙂
Oh, also, hey Dusty!
Hope you’re making some headway with the campaign.
🙂
Some individuals are sharper at 75 than some at 25, 35 or 65. Depends on the person. Compare Trump to Biden.