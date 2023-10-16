Dusty Johnson October 2023 FEC Report: $445k raised, $109k spent, $3.3 Million Cash on hand

Look like there’s no fooling around for fundraising in Team Dusty’s camp.

Compared to where he was at this time in the last election cycle, Dusty is posting numbers that are fully double compared to what he reported having raised in October 2021 ($219k raised, $43.5k Spent, and $1.7 Million Cash on Hand), which underline that Congressman Johnson is one of the hardest working candidates in South Dakota politics.

Looking at the numbers:

Dusty Johnson October 2024 FEC by Pat Powers on Scribd

Mic drop by Dusty here – Congressman Johnson reported a very healthy $445,237.67 fundraising haul, against $108,970.41 in expenses. Those are pretty decent numbers.

But the eye-popping number is the $3,276,062.18 cash on hand at the Congressman’s disposal to fend off any challengers (such as Zach Kovach).

One thing I keep in mind is that two years ago in the prior election, Taffy (“can’t-find-the-vote-button“) Howard had been ‘exploring a race’ for two months at this time. Congressman Johnson has managed to put this kind of fundraising total up with no real opponent even considering a race for the 2024. At this point, it’s questionable whether he’ll have an opponent.

Although, the hard-right has managed to dig someone up for the last couple of elections, with an over-inflated ego each time. But this kind of fundraising total may give even them pause at what they’d be taking on.