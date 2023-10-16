Look like there’s no fooling around for fundraising in Team Dusty’s camp.
Compared to where he was at this time in the last election cycle, Dusty is posting numbers that are fully double compared to what he reported having raised in October 2021 ($219k raised, $43.5k Spent, and $1.7 Million Cash on Hand), which underline that Congressman Johnson is one of the hardest working candidates in South Dakota politics.
Looking at the numbers:
Dusty Johnson October 2024 FEC by Pat Powers on Scribd
Mic drop by Dusty here – Congressman Johnson reported a very healthy $445,237.67 fundraising haul, against $108,970.41 in expenses. Those are pretty decent numbers.
But the eye-popping number is the $3,276,062.18 cash on hand at the Congressman’s disposal to fend off any challengers (such as Zach Kovach).
One thing I keep in mind is that two years ago in the prior election, Taffy (“can’t-find-the-vote-button“) Howard had been ‘exploring a race’ for two months at this time. Congressman Johnson has managed to put this kind of fundraising total up with no real opponent even considering a race for the 2024. At this point, it’s questionable whether he’ll have an opponent.
Although, the hard-right has managed to dig someone up for the last couple of elections, with an over-inflated ego each time. But this kind of fundraising total may give even them pause at what they’d be taking on.
6 thoughts on “Dusty Johnson October 2023 FEC Report: $445k raised, $109k spent, $3.3 Million Cash on hand”
He raises about twice as much as Rounds. How does he raise so much more than a Senator?
I suspect part of it is that Dusty has to run every two years, and Rounds has to run every 6. That’s the downside of being in congress. You’re always in an election cycle.
There is an egomaniacal conspiracy theorist in Aberdeen that is threatening to run against Dusty Johnson, John Thune and Mike Rounds calling them all RINOS. Does this potential candidate think he can take them all on at once? It would not be surprising if he did.
He’s got enough money to run if he wanted.
Who is it?
big money is always going to be part of politics. instead of agonizing over who ‘owns’ dusty by virtue of the money, let’s be glad the gop in sd has as its lone representative a guy as credible, capable and knowledgeable as dusty johnson. there are few others who can match the dues he has paid to actually earn his role in this state’s republican politics. it is natural that someone with ability and vision be able to marshal the resources needed to wield power, as evidenced by this finance report. sd has the right person in the right role at the right time.
but please, give your pushback and dreamy blather about term limits, tantrums and RINO hunting and whatnot. go ahead.