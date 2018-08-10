Dusty Johnson on Space Force Posted on August 10, 2018 by Pat Powers — 9 Comments ↓ FacebookTwitterShare this:Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)Like this:Like Loading... Related
More Government waste to feed the military industrial complex that Eisenhower warned us about and many within the military are totally against. It should remain under the Air Force. Dusty not ready for prime time.
I’m wondering if Dusty will issue tin foil hats for all South Dakotans as a preparedness tool. It scares me how much he agrees with Trump on everything.
Russians love them both
dusty is correct, but unfortunately didn’t go into the greatest detail in this kind of setting. our most vulnerable asset as a nation, lies in our satellite fleet in orbit on the satellite horizon, precisely placed and doing their millions of jobs for people all over the country. china has already demonstrated a capability to directly affect this fleet of satellites, by actually testing and using anti-satellite weapons since 2007. so we are long overdue with a military effort specifically designed to maintain security in orbit.
so go ahead and pretend its about big winged rockets and guys dressed like captain 11
The USAF already has a Space Command, and they’re basically already doing what you think needs to be done: https://defensesystems.com/articles/2016/10/31/afsat.aspx
Another armed forces department is a waste of time, money, and effort.
Ever since the USA planted a flag on the moon there should have been a military installation there. Else what was the point of claiming that piece of real estate for our nation? Isn’t that what’s supposed to happen next, the establishment of a strategic outpost? Or maybe a plantation?
I’d more on board with a ‘Space Guard’ similar to our Coast Guard.
MC, Would you propose the “Space Guard” refuse entry based on the color of skin like your statement that a business can refuse service based on the color of their skin?