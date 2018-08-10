9 Replies to “Dusty Johnson on Space Force”

  1. Anonymous

    More Government waste to feed the military industrial complex that Eisenhower warned us about and many within the military are totally against. It should remain under the Air Force. Dusty not ready for prime time.

  2. Anonymous

    I’m wondering if Dusty will issue tin foil hats for all South Dakotans as a preparedness tool. It scares me how much he agrees with Trump on everything.

  4. enquirer

    dusty is correct, but unfortunately didn’t go into the greatest detail in this kind of setting. our most vulnerable asset as a nation, lies in our satellite fleet in orbit on the satellite horizon, precisely placed and doing their millions of jobs for people all over the country. china has already demonstrated a capability to directly affect this fleet of satellites, by actually testing and using anti-satellite weapons since 2007. so we are long overdue with a military effort specifically designed to maintain security in orbit.

  5. Anonymous

    Ever since the USA planted a flag on the moon there should have been a military installation there. Else what was the point of claiming that piece of real estate for our nation? Isn’t that what’s supposed to happen next, the establishment of a strategic outpost? Or maybe a plantation?

    1. Anonymous

      MC, Would you propose the “Space Guard” refuse entry based on the color of skin like your statement that a business can refuse service based on the color of their skin?

