5 thoughts on “Dusty Johnson on Taffy Howard: Time to take out the trash!”

  1. It’s impressive how much she’s lied this election. Glad Dusty is setting the record straight. Can’t wait to take out the trash on June 7.

    Reply

  4. Well said, Dusty, but it is sad he has to justify his record to someone who is trying to sell a record of obstruction. As if the government, which is already dysfunctional, needs another obstructionist like Marjorie Taylor Greene or Madison Cawthorn. Those of you supporting the “trash” need to wake up and realize you are paying for people to go to D.C., why not support them working as opposed to supporting them obstructing and getting paid for it. Problem solvers like Dusty are the people we need to represent us, not the people who will break windows at the capital and scream during the state of the union address, trash is really the best word for these people.

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.