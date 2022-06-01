Dusty Johnson on Taffy Howard’s lack of success: 0 for 17 in last three years

@SoDakCampaigns

Dusty Johnson has another dose of the truth for Taffy Howard on her legislative record. That over the last 3 years, she’s been 0 for 17 in passing her legislation.

4 thoughts on “Dusty Johnson on Taffy Howard’s lack of success: 0 for 17 in last three years”

  2. Kind of surprising that Dusty is addressing Taffy at all

    Normally an incumbent wouldn’t do that this close to the election

    Reply

  3. Mr. Dusty is just pointing out the 0-17 record because it’s fun to do so and it’s funny, too.

    Ms. Taffy: oh-fer-seventeen

    Reply

