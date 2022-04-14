Dusty Johnson puts up strong numbers in his 2022 1q FEC Report: 462K Raised, 126k Spent, 2.3M Cash on Hand

Dusty Johnson just put up some very strong fundraising numbers for the first quarter of 2022. Numbers that should give his primary opponent pause:

Dusty Johnson 2022 1q FEC by Pat Powers on Scribd

Our state’s lone Congressman might have to thank his opponent, because it has certainly motivated people to get out their checkbook.

Dusty posted a very impressive $462,158.57 in receipts, against spending of $125,916.08, leaving the congressman with $2,359,132.48 cash on hand to pummel his opponent over the airwaves with this primary election.

What did opponent Taffy Howard do? Well…