Dusty Johnson Raises Over $100,000 For Third Straight Quarter

Dusty’s sustained fundraising unprecedented in South Dakota history

Mitchell, SD – Today, Dusty Johnson announced that his campaign raised over $120,000 in the second quarter of this year. This is the third quarter in a row Johnson has raised more than $100,000.

“South Dakotans are hardworking, generous people,” said Johnson. “I’m grateful for the fundraising support and even more so for the thousands of hours our volunteers have put in. Our campaign has been all over the state – Vermillion, Belle Fourche, Sioux Falls, Fort Pierre and Highmore. Fueled by the support of South Dakotans, we won’t slow down.”

Johnson raised $122,342 this quarter and has raised $354,707 to date. He ended the quarter with $288,563 in cash on hand.

“Dusty’s fundraising has been extraordinary,” said Campaign Manager Erin Schoenbeck. “No one in the history of our state has garnered sustained support like Dusty – meeting or exceeding $100,000.00 for three quarters in a row. With a year to go, Dusty is already close to raising more money than any congressional challenger or open seat candidate in South Dakota history.”

No congressional challenger or open seat candidate in South Dakota history has ever raised more than $100,000.00 for three consecutive quarters prior to the primary election quarter. In 2010, Kristi Noem raised $292,521 for the primary election. Stephanie Herseth Sandlin raised a little more then $366,000 for her primary in 2002. Dusty Johnson’s campaign is on pace to surpass those amounts.

Dusty Johnson grew up in a working-class family in Pierre-Fort Pierre. He served as Public Utilities Commissioner for six years. As Chief of Staff to the Governor, he helped lead the state out of a $127 million budget deficit, without raising taxes. Dusty currently works as Vice President at Vantage Point Solutions in Mitchell where he helps rural telecommunications companies provide better broadband to families and businesses.

