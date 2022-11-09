Dusty Johnson Secures Blowout Victory

Sioux Falls, S.D. – Tonight, U.S. Congressman Dusty Johnson (R-S.D.) secured a third term for South Dakota’s lone seat in the U.S. House of Representatives. A leader on agriculture and transportation issues, earlier this year Johnson’s historic legislation to hold foreign ocean carriers accountable was signed into law. Johnson has also played a lead role in getting legislation passed out of the House dealing with livestock, tribal, and trade issues.

“South Dakotans have one voice in the U.S. House – they deserve a representative who punches well above their weight – I’m proud to be that guy for another term,” said Johnson. “I’ve worked hard to get singles and doubles for South Dakotans, but I’m ready for home runs in the House.

“Americans are facing record inflation and crime in their communities – effective leadership is needed. More than ever, I’m determined to produce results for all South Dakotans in the U.S. House.”

###