Dusty Johnson seeking campaign volunteers to help spread the word

Coming this afternoon, an e-mail went out from the Dusty Johnson Campaign seeking volunteers to help spread the word about his campaign:
Hey,
It has been a whirlwind few months since I decided to run for Congress. In between working my day job and looking after Max, Ben, and Owen, I’ve made time to visit with a lot of South Dakotans. I’ve been blessed to receive a lot of support. People are looking for a tireless worker to get our federal government back on track. I hope to be that person for you.
While we haven’t had our formal announcement or campaign kick-off yet, I wanted to give you an update on what Team Dusty has been doing in the last couple months:
- Received endorsements from state and local leaders, including Governor Daugaard
- Headlined the Hughes County Lincoln Day Dinner
- Launched our website, www.DustyJohnson.com (check it out!)
- Launched our Facebook page, www.facebook.com/dustyforsd (“Like” the page for frequent updates)
- Raised funds from large and small donors (if you haven’t yet, please consider helping us get off and running by Donating)
With your help, I want to join the battle for Washington, DC. I want to limit the reach of our federal government, and take care of a national debt that will saddle my children and yours. I can’t do it alone. I appreciate your support and help so far.
You’ll be hearing more from us in the weeks and months to come.
Your Friend,
Dusty
PS: If you’d like to volunteer to write a letter to the editor, walk in a parade, or receive a DJ for Congress t-shirt or yard sign, send a note to Erin@DustyJohnson.com!
Our mailing address is:
Dusty Johnson for Congress
PO Box 278
Mitchell, SD 57301