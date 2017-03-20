Dusty Johnson seeking campaign volunteers to help spread the word

Coming this afternoon, an e-mail went out from the Dusty Johnson Campaign seeking volunteers to help spread the word about his campaign:

Hey,

It has been a whirlwind few months since I decided to run for Congress. In between working my day job and looking after Max, Ben, and Owen, I’ve made time to visit with a lot of South Dakotans. I’ve been blessed to receive a lot of support. People are looking for a tireless worker to get our federal government back on track. I hope to be that person for you.

While we haven’t had our formal announcement or campaign kick-off yet, I wanted to give you an update on what Team Dusty has been doing in the last couple months:

Received endorsements from state and local leaders, including Governor Daugaard Headlined the Hughes County Lincoln Day Dinner Launched our website, www.DustyJohnson.com (check it out!) Launched our Facebook page, www.facebook.com/dustyforsd (“Like” the page for frequent updates) Raised funds from large and small donors (if you haven’t yet, please consider helping us get off and running by Donating

With your help, I want to join the battle for Washington, DC. I want to limit the reach of our federal government, and take care of a national debt that will saddle my children and yours. I can’t do it alone. I appreciate your support and help so far.

You’ll be hearing more from us in the weeks and months to come.

Your Friend,

Dusty

PS: If you’d like to volunteer to write a letter to the editor, walk in a parade, or receive a DJ for Congress t-shirt or yard sign, send a note to Erin@DustyJohnson.com!

Our mailing address is:

Dusty Johnson for Congress

PO Box 278

Mitchell, SD 57301