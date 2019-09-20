Dusty Johnson staffer featured at Roll Call.com for her new tattoo

Dusty Johnson staffer Hannah Kagey finds herself being featured in a magazine after getting a tattoo recently.
No, not one of those sketchy magazines in the convenience stores.
Hannah’s adventure in being inked is featured in the Washington DC on-line magazine and Congressional Quarterly subsidiary Roll Call for her recent visit to the tattoo parlor with Congressman Dusty Johnson:
After a slew of events and fielded questions, Johnson and Kagey were gearing up for their next stop: Vishnu Bunny Tattoo & Piercing — a Sioux Falls establishment owned by a Democrat whose engagement on the congressman’s Facebook page led to “meaningful dialogue” outside of his public feed and a pit-stop that would leave an indelible mark.
They were barely in the car when Kagey threw another question at the congressman — one he had likely not heard before.
“Hey, don’t you think it’d be funny if I got a tattoo?” she said.
A “giddy” Johnson was on board. As a member of Congress, he knew the feeling of being “under the gun,” but that day it took on a different meaning. This wasn’t Hannah’s first rodeo, though. As the saying goes, “third time’s the charm.”
You’ve got to hand it to Team Dusty. Hardest working and funnest group of goofballs around.