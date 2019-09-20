Dusty Johnson staffer featured at Roll Call.com for her new tattoo

Dusty Johnson staffer Hannah Kagey finds herself being featured in a magazine after getting a tattoo recently.

No, not one of those sketchy magazines in the convenience stores.

Hannah’s adventure in being inked is featured in the Washington DC on-line magazine and Congressional Quarterly subsidiary Roll Call for her recent visit to the tattoo parlor with Congressman Dusty Johnson:

After a slew of events and fielded questions, Johnson and Kagey were gearing up for their next stop: Vishnu Bunny Tattoo & Piercing — a Sioux Falls establishment owned by a Democrat whose engagement on the congressman’s Facebook page led to “meaningful dialogue” outside of his public feed and a pit-stop that would leave an indelible mark. They were barely in the car when Kagey threw another question at the congressman — one he had likely not heard before. “Hey, don’t you think it’d be funny if I got a tattoo?” she said. A “giddy” Johnson was on board. As a member of Congress, he knew the feeling of being “under the gun,” but that day it took on a different meaning. This wasn’t Hannah’s first rodeo, though. As the saying goes, “third time’s the charm.”

