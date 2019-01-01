Dusty Johnson to refuse Congressional paycheck as shutdown drags on

From KELOLAND, Congressman-elect Dusty Johnson rings in the new year by announcing he will not be taking a paycheck as the government shut down continues:

Johnson added, “I have been talking with legislative leadership about the prospects for ending the partial shutdown, but I wouldn’t want to speculate on timing. I think it’s fair to say a deal is not imminent.”

and…

“It’s embarrassing the shutdown has lasted this long,” Johnson wrote. He added, “As a new member of Congress, I won’t have substantial power to directly affect negotiations, but I will continue to raise my voice whenever doing so can be productive.

“Turning down my congressional paycheck is one way I can show congressional leadership and voters I’m serious,” Johnson wrote.