Dusty Johnson to refuse Congressional paycheck as shutdown drags on

From KELOLAND, Congressman-elect Dusty Johnson rings in the new year by announcing he will not be taking a paycheck as the government shut down continues:
Johnson added, “I have been talking with legislative leadership about the prospects for ending the partial shutdown, but I wouldn’t want to speculate on timing. I think it’s fair to say a deal is not imminent.”
and…
“It’s embarrassing the shutdown has lasted this long,” Johnson wrote. He added, “As a new member of Congress, I won’t have substantial power to directly affect negotiations, but I will continue to raise my voice whenever doing so can be productive.
“Turning down my congressional paycheck is one way I can show congressional leadership and voters I’m serious,” Johnson wrote.
Dusty turns down his paycheck during shutdown…while Sutton continues to seek donations after losing…
Think about that a minute
Dusty is independently wealthy- this isn’t that surprising. We’ll get a good idea of how wealthy he is when his disclosures come in this year.
How else do you think he was able to take so much time off to run for office? He’s not the average South Dakotan- which is fine. He’s done well for himself- but the money he’ll donate to charity isn’t much for someone like him.
Darn him for working hard….again let us punish success…we all need to be down trodden and dependent on the government so we vote for Democrats.
I’m not sure what you consider independently wealthy, but I don’t know that I would consider Dusty in that category. And like all candidates, he filled out one of those reports earlier.
http://dakotawarcollege.com/congressional-candidate-disclosures-being-filed-with-the-clerk-of-the-us-house/