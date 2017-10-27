Dusty Johnson touts achieving Republican “Young Gun – on the radar” recognition with the NRCC

From my mailbox:

According to the National Republican Congressional Committee, “Young Gun is the highest level of the Young Guns program. These candidates have met a series of rigorous goals and surpassed program benchmarks to establish a clear path to victory. Young Gun candidates represent the most competitive congressional seats in the 2018 election cycle.”

Their profile on Dusty notes:

Dusty Johnson believes that America’s best days are ahead of us. Responsive, conservative, open, limited, and constitutional government can help unlock strength and economic opportunities for South Dakota and for America.

Dusty has the values, experience, and energy to be an effective voice for our state (see below). He and his wife Jacquelyn live in Mitchell with their three sons (Max, Ben, and Owen).

Private Sector Experience

Vice President of Mitchell-based Vantage Point Solutions, working with hundreds of rural telecommunication providers across 40 states

In that role, overseeing substantial increases in new clients and revenue

Service to Our State

As Public Utilities Commissioner worked with colleagues to create a reasonable regulatory environment attracting investment into cell towers, broadband, pipelines, power plants, and transmission lines

As Gubernatorial Chief of Staff provided leadership on successful efforts to eliminate $127 million budget deficit and thousands of regulations

Electoral Success

Defeated an 18-year incumbent to win PUC seat (2004)

Won re-election with 73% of the vote (2010)

Service to Others

Sunday School Teacher (First Lutheran Church)

Member, South Dakota Right to Life

Chairman of the Board, Abbott House (home for abused and neglected girls)

Party Involvement