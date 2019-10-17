Dusty Johnson Video: The power of impeachment does not lie with Nancy Pelosi or Adam Schiff Posted on October 17, 2019 by Pat Powers — 1 Comment ↓ From Facebook comes a new video from Congressman Dusty Johnson on Nancy Pelosi’s secret impeachment: Share this:Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window) Related
Well Said by Representative Johnson. Glad to see a voice of reason emanating from our state.