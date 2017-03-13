Dusty Johnson Welcomes Secretary Krebs To Congressional Race

Dusty Johnson Welcomes Secretary Krebs To Congressional  Race 

Congressional Candidate Dusty Johnson has released the following statement regarding Secretary of State Shantel Krebs’ U.S. House candidacy:

“These days it seems like candidates are supposed to attack each other. Well, not me and not today.  Shantel is a friend and I welcome her to the Congressional race.”

