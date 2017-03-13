Come on in, the water’s fine! Dusty welcomes @shantelkrebs to the race. pic.twitter.com/TbKsHsNmYX — Dusty Johnson (@DustyJohnson) March 13, 2017

Dusty Johnson Welcomes Secretary Krebs To Congressional Race

Congressional Candidate Dusty Johnson has released the following statement regarding Secretary of State Shantel Krebs’ U.S. House candidacy:

“These days it seems like candidates are supposed to attack each other. Well, not me and not today. Shantel is a friend and I welcome her to the Congressional race.”

###

Facebook Twitter