Eagle Butte Sutton event has GOP Senate Leader as a host

From this last weeks’ West River Eagle, an ad was in the paper for the Sutton for Governor campaign that included GOP Senate Assistant Majority Leader Ryan Maher as being a host for the event..
That might cause some awkwardness in the halls of the Capitol this next January after Governor Kristi Noem is sworn in.
I wonder if this constitutes an endorsement by Maher. Usually you would think it would. But he and Sutton have been roommates during session for years – he might help house an event even if he isn’t endorsing him.
Looking at the host list, the Maher family is well represented.
Curious how this will go over in the Caucus. Maybe Maher was one of the 2 GOP Senators supporting Sutton that were mentioned in that story a few weeks ago..
I just assumed Maher is one of the two. No idea who the other one would be.
I’ve always wondered how much effort goes into repairing relationships with legislators after a brutal primary.
This is the first time since 1994 that a victor was the aggressor in a primary for Governor. Interesting situation. Hopefully it heals up before session.
I’ve heard that Jackleys people were already helping with the Noem campaign to get her elected. There was some mud flung on both sides, nothing to hold a grudge over. At the end of the day we all know Jackley and Noem are both better picks than Sutton.
If they’re friends, this isn’t a big deal.
If more republicans come out publically for Billie, then it might be the sign of a problem.
If you watch closely you will see Sutton has a LOT of Republican support.