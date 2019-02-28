Early voting remains intact after Senate Hearing kills measure to cut voting time on 8-1 vote.

The proposal to cut the length of time available for early voting ran head-on into a brick wall yesterday, with Senate State Affairs listening to those who found the measure to be a solution to a problem that none of the county election officials had identified:

The first cannons to fire were South Dakota Secretary of State Steve Barnett and his elections division director, Kea Warne, who raised all kinds of objections about why it wouldn’t work. “If a citizen is concerned about learning new information at a later date, they’re free to wait to cast their vote up until election day,” Barnett said. Next came Minnehaha County Auditor Bob Litz, followed by women from more than one dozen counties across South Dakota who happened to work in county election offices but said they were speaking only for themselves. and.. Shelly Pfaff, executive director for the South Dakota Coalition of Citizens with Disabilities, said one in 10 people in South Dakota have disabilities and they need the 46 days.

Read it all here.

In case you were wanted to know how the vote went…

I was never sure why this measure was brought, because the GOP put forth a pretty darned effective GOTV program for early voting. In fact, it always seemed counter-productive, and just shooting ourselves in the foot.

But, now we can move onto more important things.

