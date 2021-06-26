Early word out of the SDGOP central committee meeting is that the 2022 State Convention will now be in Watertown.

I’m hearing early word out of the SDGOP Central Committee meeting this afternoon that the 2022 State Convention has had some alterations, and will be held in Watertown in 2022 after a change of mind of the Republican organization.

I’m hearing it was a robust discussion, along with speeches on both sides, with momentum initially towards keeping it the same in Rapid City, but convincing arguments on having it in Watertown, with people stepping forward to help make it happen, as well as the fairness issue for them being cheated out of this past years’ convention.

After the dust settled, it’s a go for having the convention in the Governor’s hometown area, and everything is full speed ahead.