Election day message from Governor Kristi Noem

@SoDakCampaigns

From Twitter:

3 thoughts on “Election day message from Governor Kristi Noem”

  1. Get off the “Freedom” thing. We’ve been free in South Dakota for a century and a half. Long before you weak governor.

    Reply

      1. Noem wont keep us free…she wanted mask mandates, she wanted governmentbto compete with private business with campgrounds and gun ranges…worst Republican ever….she does not practice Republican values just what is good for her and her donors.

        Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *