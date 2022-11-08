From Twitter:
South Dakota — today is election day! Get out and VOTE Kristi Noem for Governor! Let’s keep SD FREE! pic.twitter.com/emJ4Y8fQdg
— Kristi Noem (@KristiNoem) November 8, 2022
3 thoughts on “Election day message from Governor Kristi Noem”
Get off the “Freedom” thing. We’ve been free in South Dakota for a century and a half. Long before you weak governor.
Keep South Dakota free and vote to re-elect Governor Noem and keep the Brandon wannabe out!
Noem wont keep us free…she wanted mask mandates, she wanted governmentbto compete with private business with campgrounds and gun ranges…worst Republican ever….she does not practice Republican values just what is good for her and her donors.