Elevate Rapid City issues scorecard noting RC Legislators who are pro-business, as well as those that are not.

New organization Elevate Rapid City, the merged organization of Economic Development, Chamber of Commerce, Ascent Innovation, and SD Ellsworth Development Authority, was active up at this past legislative session with pro-business advocacy.

As part of those efforts, the group recently issued their pro-business legislative scorecard for legislators representing the greater Rapid City Area:

Of the candidates with primary elections this year, Senator Jessica Castleberry and State Representative Jess Olson were scored at the highest level for the group, with State Rep Dave Johnson who is running for Senate recognized as a business advocate.

Who didn’t make the grade? Of candidates in primary elections, State Rep. Taffy Howard had the lowest score with the group, who indicated she voted with business 22% of the time. She was closely followed by District 30 Senate hopeful Julie Frye-Mueller, who voted with business only 25% of the time, and Sen Phil Jensen, who the group cited as voting with business 38% of the time.

Among the bills the group took a position on, Taffy Howard’s and Julie Frye-Mueller’s scores took a hit by voting against such measures as House Bill 1100, to begin the research and development of a new bioprocessing facility as a joint venture of the School of Mines and SDSU, as well as HCR 6017, to create an interim legislative study to address infrastructure and funding support related to the expansion of Ellsworth Air Force Base.