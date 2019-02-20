Ellee Spawn, Dem Congressional candidate remains at large in Pierre today. Candidate notes recent car accident AND support for Green New Deal.

If you recall, yesterday I pointed out that Democrat Candidate for Congress Ellee Spawn has bench warrants out for her repeated violation of Driving While Revoked/Suspended, in addition to a warrant out for her arrest for failure to appear.
In checking this morning, at least according to Minnehaha County’s on-line warrant system, the 2018 warrants remain unresolved.
Interestingly, last night I had someone point out to me that lacking a valid driver’s license hasn’t caused the Democrat candidate for Congress to pause and consider that she should not be behind the wheel. Because according to her own account, she was involved in an accident in the past 2 weeks.
From the candidate’s Facebook page on February 10th:
Granted, without knowing the facts, we have to take her at her word that the accident was someone else’s fault. However, the last I checked, according to state law if you don’t have a valid driver’s license, I don’t believe you’re supposed to be driving regardless of who is at fault. At all.
According to her schedule, Spawn is scheduled today to be at a “Meet & Greet Fundraiser in Pierre” today, where this self-described socialist will talking about her candidacy, which I would assume include talking points expanding on her recent statements how she “fully supports the Green New Deal” as part of her candidacy.
(I can’t imagine how any South Dakota Democrat engaged in farming would support her getting rid of cows, but the Green New Deal is her platform, not mine.)
No word as to whether she’s going to discuss effective strategies on how to dodge law enforcement when they’re out looking for you.
Spawn’s fundraiser is scheduled from 5:30 to 8 PM, at an undisclosed location in Pierre. Given the warrant out for her arrest, I suspect it may remain undisclosed.
But, law enforcement might want to remain on the lookout, since she reportedly will be in the area.
FACT CHECK – Agriculture
A third major industry the Green New Deal targets is agriculture. About 9 percent of the nation’s greenhouse gases stem from agricultural activities, including the release of nitrous oxide from soil and methane from livestock.
Once again, the agriculture section of the resolution is vague, stating only that one of the goals of the Green New Deal is “working collaboratively with farmers and ranchers in the United States to remove pollution and greenhouse gas emissions from the agricultural sector as much as is technologically feasible, including— (i) by supporting family farming; (ii) by investing in sustainable farming and land use practices that increase soil health; and (iii) by building a more sustainable food system that ensures universal access to healthy food.”
Although the resolution doesn’t say anything about cows, the animal is frequently mentioned by critics of the Green New Deal. The president referenced cows twice — once in his tweet, and again in El Paso.
https://www.factcheck.org/2019/02/the-facts-on-the-green-new-deal/
Check your own facts. The brief from AOC (via NPR) notes they have their crosshairs aimed at cattle and airplanes.
https://apps.npr.org/documents/document.html?id=5729035-Green-New-Deal-FAQ
It says NET ZERO not ZERO. You’re posting a sales pitch. I posted a Fact Check. Face the facts. Cows will not be around in twenty years, anyway. Factory stem cell beef is the future. South Dakota is a quaint museum, though. If it’s commonplace in 20 we’ll still be doing it the old way in 30. *All the methane in SD blows into MN.
I find it funny whacky liberals scream about GMO’s and blindly purchase anything with an “organic” label on it, but are willing to eat meat that is grown from chemicals in a lab. People went nuts over “pink slime” but now that some whack job scientist say lab grown meat is better for the environment they think that is the future?! I’ll take me corn fed South Dakota beef any day.
I thought the cow farts thing was a joke, until i looked at the scientific study done on them. It is rather eye opening at how much methane a single cow can put into the air based on the diets we are feeding them. Why don’t you point out why that study is wrong? It seems the simpletons are caught up with “farts” so they can’t get past their 3rd grade maturity level to even discuss the data.
You have choices, Blake. That’s America when it works best. Choices for men and choices for women. Of course, stem cell beef isn’t GMO. And it’s not grown in chemicals. Don’t ever change, cowboy.
I don’t dispute that choices are great. But when marketing uses deceptive and fear to persuade a consumer to choose one less sustainable option over the other is the thing I take issue with. Heck today I bought a water bottle with the “GMO free” label on it. marketers are purposely driving fear to push their products. This in turn makes people choose items that come from less sustainable practices. One Ag Economist said it best either you are pro GMO or you are pro Starvation. America today provides 33% more beef with fewer cattle compared to 1977. GMO’s have allowed farmers to be less dependent on chemicals and require less field work.
http://www.startribune.com/book-about-cows-leaves-a-sour-taste/297452241/ Here is an article relating to the cow farts (Even though Methane comes from their burps). So there is one point to where the study may be wrong the researchers spent all this time and still couldn’t tell the front end from the ass end of a cow.
