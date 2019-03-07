Ellee Spawn, Democratic Socialist Candidate for Congress plans to walk in Sioux Falls parade on Saturday the 16th, despite warrants

***** B.O.L.O. – FUGITIVE ALERT ****

Fugitive from justice and self-labeled Democrat Socialist Candidate for Congress Ellee Spawn is announcing on her campaign page that she will be walking in the Downtown Sioux Falls St. Patrick’s Day Parade in Sioux Falls, SD on Saturday the 16th.

Given that the Minnehaha County Sheriff’s Office (checked the AM of 3/7/19) still shows active warrants out for her…

… and the local police often are involved in the parade doing crowd and traffic control, how exactly does South Dakota’s Socialist Democrat Candidate anticipate she’s going to walk in the St. Patrick’s Day Parade without being apprehended?

Now, don’t sell her short – Ellee has been a wily one, and from a check of the Minnehaha County Active Warrant website, she’s managed to avoid apprehension up until this point while on the campaign trail. But this parade appearance might be a tough nut for her to crack.

Do you think she’s going to be walking the parade route in disguise?

(Hey now, that’s just cultural appropriation.)

If you’re at the parade this weekend, for safety’s sake, please remember Minnehaha County’s adminishment that “If you have information regarding someone with an outstanding warrant, do not approach the person. Instead, please call or e-mail the Minnehaha County Sheriff’s Office or local Law Enforcement. During business hours you can call: (605) 367-4268 or (605) 367-4300, and after hours phone number non emergency is: (605) 367-7000.”

(And to our friends in law enforcement, just remember to keep an eye on the Ellee Spawn group in the Chamber’s St Patrick’s Day Parade in Sioux Falls starting at about 2pm on Saturday. You might be able to clear this one off of the books).

Like this: Like Loading...