End of year reports being filed, Nelson and Barnett lead the field of current statewide candidates at moment

End of year state campaign finance reports for PAC’s and Statewide Candidates are due this week and are trickling in. There’s a few I’m particularly interested in, but while we wait for those, there’s plenty to whet our appetites.

This morning, I was particularly interested in what’s showing up for Constitutional candidates who are moving towards 2022. Constitutional candidates often have a challenging time raising money, because they don’t always have a well-defined constituency.

Ryan Brunner leaves the Office of School & Public Lands with $1249.42 remaining in his campaign account. Brock Greenfield, running for Ryan Brunner’s office at School & Public Lands enters 2022 with $10,047 in the bank after $8182.55 in expenses last year. Fellow S&L candidate Jordan Youngberg’s report is still pending.

The Daugaard for Governor campaign might be in a retirement mode, but still commands $313,865 in his campaign account, but is slowly drawing it down with $45,000 in charitable contributions, and has handed out donations to officeholders including Dusty Johnson, Jack Kolbeck, Steve Barnett, and Will Mortenson. But, he’s also sent well wishes to brand new legislative candidates Amber Arlint, Lisa Rave, Tyler Tordsen, and Jesse Fonkert.

Attorney General Jason Ravnsborg’s report is still out, as is Marty Jackley’s.

State Treasurer Josh Haeder comes into 2022 with $8122.27 banked for his campaign.

State Auditor Rich Sattgast currently has $855.31 in his campaign account.

Chris Nelson for PUC moves into the 2022 election season with a very healthy $72,853 in his campaign account.

And Secretary of State Steve Barnett has a tremendous $128,004.49 ready to roll for the campaign. This is very strong for a constitutional officer, who tend to struggle to raise money. No report is due for Monae Johnson, also running for Secretary of State, who did not file her candidacy until after the first of the year.