Epitaphs for the 2022 Republican Primary Election

Here’s a few thoughts as the election ends from those who may not have found the favor of voters..

“I congratulate Governor Noem on her win in the election. We are all called to ‘pray for those in authority’ and we will continue to do that on behalf of the Governor and all of our elected leaders.”

– Steve Haugaard, Candidate for Governor, Facebook.

“I entered this race because I believe we are losing our country and we need to send people to DC who will stand up and fight for our citizens, our Constitution, and the principles that made this nation the greatest nation on earth. I still believe that, but I respect the will of the people of this great state.”

– Taffy Howard, Candidate for Congress, Facebook.

“The primary over, I offer my congratulations to the candidates more for my own good than for any others’. In the midst of disappointment, time to lay aside talk and gestures that cause hurt.”

– Mark Mowry, Candidate for US Senate, Facebook.

“The Whalen candidacy was ultimately a referendum on South Dakota. The state chose Thune and other status quo candidates to continue the march toward ratifying itself as a Giant Indian Reservation. The Stockholm Syndrome is strong with this state. The rescue continues.”

– Bruce Whalen, Candidate for US Senate, Public Statement