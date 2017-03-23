Erickson decides against Mayoral run!

One of the GOP’s marquee stars in Sioux Falls announced today that she’s taking a pass at running for the Mayoral seat in 2018. From the Argus Leader:

“I looked at my kids and thought, ‘They like you right now.’ I mean, Mom’s pretty cool at this point. They like hanging out with Mom. I just didn’t feel like I could give that up and lose that time with them at such a critical age.”

Erickson explored the possibility of a mayoral run for much of the past year, getting a team in place and speaking to supporters. She is 3-0 in past campaigns and has shown a knack for raising money, with her famous brother serving as secret weapon for special events.

Her decision is likely good news for her former city council colleague Greg Jamison, who has not formally declared his mayoral candidacy but is expected to announce after he concludes session duties as District 12 state House representative.