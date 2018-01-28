Erickson introducing open government ordinance in Sioux Falls

From the Argus Leader, Councilor Christine Erickson is helping to introduce a measure to bring some transparency to city contracts, as they usher the ‘Huether Era’ out the door:

A pair of city councilors wants more transparency around certain contracts being proposed by Mayor Mike Huether.

City Councilors Christine Erickson and Marshall Selberg plan to introduce an ordinance that will require the mayor to open up facility management contract drafts for public inspection no fewer than seven days before councilors are asked to vote on them.

“Not only will the City Council get it, but the public will have access to it for a full seven days,” Erickson said this week.

And..

After hearing some input from Council Vice Chair Erickson this morning, I don’t see any concerns,” Huether wrote. “It makes common sense and business sense to do it, but of course there may be some rare cases where this could cause an issue, but I am sure it can and will be worked out, as we always do.”