Erickson: Lyft Takes First Step to Operate in Sioux Falls

Lyft Takes First Step to Operate in Sioux Falls

Sioux Falls, South Dakota: The ride-hailing company Lyft is taking the necessary steps to operate in Sioux Falls! The company recently was issued a state sales tax license and is working with the City’s licensing office on a transportation network company license.

Lyft is a transportation networking company (TNC) that operates in more than 300 cities nationwide, completing more than 28 million rides per month. Riders must download the Lyft mobile app to their smartphone to connect with Lyft drivers.

“I am absolutely thrilled that Lyft has taken the first necessary steps to operate in our city,” says City Council Vice Chair Christine Erickson. “Having a nationally recognized ride-sharing company such as Lyft will not only benefit our citizens, but also enhance our economic development efforts.”

A team of City and State officials, as well as resident Greg LaFollette, have been working for months to attract Lyft to the city. Lyft is expected to launch operations in Sioux Falls as soon as they can recruit enough drivers. It’s possible that could be as early as spring 2018.

“This benefits Sioux Falls in so many ways. Whether it be a ride home after a concert, a trip to the doctor’s office, or a business meeting that you need to get to after flying into Sioux Falls, travel just got easier, cheaper, and safer with this quality-of-life and economic development win,” says Mayor Mike Huether.

In 2015, the Sioux Falls City Council passed an ordinance that changed licensing requirements to allow transportation network companies to operate in Sioux Falls. In 2016, the South Dakota State Legislature approved a measure that changed insurance laws to allow companies like Lyft to operate in the state.

For more information about Lyft, go to www.lyft.com.

