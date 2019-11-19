Erickson pleads guilty to wire fraud and money laundering

From the Daily Beast, it sounds like politico Paul Erickson is going to be having a stay at the greybar hotel:

Paul Erickson, the former boyfriend of convicted Russian agent Maria Butina, has pleaded guilty to wire fraud and money laundering, according to a plea agreement filed in a South Dakota federal court Monday afternoon.

In a two-page statement detailing the factual basis for the plea, Erickson said he conned someone only identified as “D.G.” into wiring him $100,000 under the pretense that the money was for a real estate investment in North Dakota. As part of the plea filed in U.S. district court in South Dakota, Erickson admits the money was not for a real estate deal. He also notes that he wired $1,000 of the money to a person called “M.B.”

and…

Erickson was indicted in February on allegations that he ran a criminal scheme from 1996 to 2018 in which he was accused of using a chain of assisted living homes called Compass Care.

Prosecutors alleged that Erickson also defrauded investors through a company called Investing with Dignity that claimed to be “in the business of developing a wheelchair that allowed people to go to the bathroom without being lifted out of the wheelchair.”

  1. John Dale

    This was a fascinating story to follow from the beginning.

    Butina is a firearms loving conservative minded girl who pled-out, so who knows if she was truly guilty of being a Russian agent.

    One thing we do know, unless she had some sort of strange foot odor thing going, she was out of Paul Erickson’s league.

    Paul Erickson – I had no idea he was into mobile bathroom operations .. that said, I’m looking forward to seeing how the Democrats stitch together a conspiracy involving Russia, Trump, and ambulatory poops.

