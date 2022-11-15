Errors in county with hand-counted ballots caught by machine tabulator, which they were told not to use.

I don’t think you can make this stuff up.

In Tripp County, which was noted has having been the only county in the state which was silly enough to go back to hand tabulation, apparently had an error in the hand-count. One which was caught by the machine tabulators they were told they couldn’t use, leaving County Commissioners who ordered the hand count with egg on their face.

Tripp County officials were prepared to ask for a court order to reopen a ballot box to find the answer, but the question was resolved without one. The human error explanation for the mismatch, it turned out, was right there in the records from the vote tabulator – the machine that county commissioners had ordered Desersa not to use to tally the county’s official, reportable Election Day results.

and..

“The machine caught it,” Desersa said. “To me, that shows that the machine is more accurate than humans.”