Even candidates have bad Mondays. Especially in District 3. Posted on October 1, 2018 by Pat Powers — 5 Comments ↓ I think there might have been a Democrat candidate in District 3 that had a bad case of the Mondays, as the SDGOP updated a postcard they'd sent against District 3 State Senate candidate Cory Heidelberger back in 2016: Ouch.
Cory Heidelberger has in the past blocked me from his blog because I stood up for Dr. Bosworth. So, I am speaking for myself. If one of our children ever disrespected their teacher, coach, sunday school teacher, or elder, I would support these people 100%. I would also ground them and make them apologize for being disrespectful for their behavior toward their elders. I am going to give Mr. Heidelberger benefit of the doubt. Politics aside, I think he his a brilliant teacher and researcher. I probably would they been a lot tougher.
Mr. H is a researcher in the same way grudznick is a researcher.
I demand a full FBI investigation
Lol…..politics aside, he is a topnotch teacher. They need to get him back in the classroom. We need teachers that aren’t afraid to disipline.
Tara, your comments are the reason you have never been elected to school board. No parent in their right mind would ever vote for a school board member that actively promotes endangering their children.