I found this response to President Trump’s tweet interesting.
Tessa Gould, former Chief of staff to former SD Congresswoman (Now Augustana President) Stephanie Herseth Sandlin, and former COS to ND Senator Heidi Heitkamp has her own opinion of the President’s jab at John Thune. Literally that it’s inconceivable:
Omg. I’ve probably read hundreds of polls in South Dakota. NO. ONE. CAN. BEAT. JOHN. THUNE. NO. ONE. NOEM. NO. ONE. 😂😂😂 https://t.co/RDIIPX8mC4
— Tessa Gould (@Tessa_Gould) December 23, 2020
When even the Democrats are tweeting that they’ve read the polls and “no one can beat John Thune..” There might be something to that.
18 thoughts on “Even Dems throwing cold water on notion anyone able to challenge John Thune”
In 2004 no one could beat Majority Leader Tom Daschle. Even Dusty Johnson said that.
Dusty Johnson was like 12 years old in 2004.
But at least he grew up, Sibson.
I would pick John Thune over Donald Trump any day.
Well, she ain’t wrong
Tessa Gould was Stephanie Herseth’s top aide in the US House and on her campaigns.
So I think it is fair to say that Herseth Sandlin probably isn’t looking to challenge Thune in 2022!
Why would the Democrats want Thune out? He votes for all the stuff they want anyways….ahahahah.
Trump is flailing. The RepubliyParty must move away from Trumpism. Trump has always been for him, and these last few weeks in office show it. Pathetic.
Go Thune! Trump,
Just disappear. Take Noem with you.
Heard a rumor about Stace Nelson might run.
Election integrity matters and with 1000+ affidavits a commission should be put together if not just to put this all to rest. Thune would be wise to at least say voter integrity matters. Especially what happened to him in Shannon County when he ran against Johnson.
This is/was a strong Trump state. He represents us.
Predict Neal Tapio.
He won’t beat Thune. But it could be an interesting campaign.
Tapio can’t afford another L on his record. Needs to run for state legislature and build his name recognition. Probably an open US Senate seat just four years later and have a better shot.
https://nealtapio.blogspot.com/2009/02/thoughts-on-racial-profiling.html
Neal could not even hope to tread water with his record compared to Thune.
He is another guy who is a legend in his own mind. The primary would be more pathetic than interesting.
Trump defeated Hillary Clinton in South Dakota in 2016 by 30 points. Thune defeated his Democratic opponent in the same election by 43, and secured 37,000 more votes than Trump did in the process.
If there is a challenger, let him/her come forward.
Now is the time .. Thune “hates the country”.
“John Thune got his People interview. All it takes is trashing Trump. That’s what the RINOs crave. Ask Romney.” — Mark Levin
Good luck making the Thune hates the country case. Idiot.
the only race John Thune would lose, would be for the Majority Leader position in DC if he ran against John Cornyn should something happen to Mitch McConnell. It’s widely and publicly known Cornyn is the heir-apparent and Thune can’t mount a serious campaign against him.