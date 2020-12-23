Even Dems throwing cold water on notion anyone able to challenge John Thune

I found this response to President Trump’s tweet interesting.

Tessa Gould, former Chief of staff to former SD Congresswoman (Now Augustana President) Stephanie Herseth Sandlin, and former COS to ND Senator Heidi Heitkamp has her own opinion of the President’s jab at John Thune. Literally that it’s inconceivable:

Omg. I’ve probably read hundreds of polls in South Dakota. NO. ONE. CAN. BEAT. JOHN. THUNE. NO. ONE. NOEM. NO. ONE. 😂😂😂 https://t.co/RDIIPX8mC4 — Tessa Gould (@Tessa_Gould) December 23, 2020

When even the Democrats are tweeting that they’ve read the polls and “no one can beat John Thune..” There might be something to that.