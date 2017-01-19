Even Obama had the sense to not let a murderer walk free

The New York Daily News, as well as a number of other news outlets, are reporting that – despite letting a lot of other people who endangered lives in this country walk free – there’s one killer who should be kept locked up:

More commutations are expected from President Obama on his last day in office, but one high-profile name will not be on the list — jailed Native American activist Leonard Peltier.

The 72-year-old who was sentenced to life in prison for the shooting deaths of two FBI agents in 1975 will not get a commutation from President Obama despite a well-coordinated campaign from supporters that included Pope Francis himself.

and…

The Department of Justice dashed the hopes of Peltier, his family and supporters in a terse email sent to his lawyer Wednesday afternoon.

“The application for commutation of sentence of your client, Mr. Leonard Peltier, was carefully considered in this Department and the White House, and the decision was reached that favorable action is not warranted. Your client’s application was therefore denied by the President on January 18, 2017,” it said.