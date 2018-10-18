Fact Check Gnome – Billie Sutton helped fund poll to see if an income tax would fly in SD

From my mailbox:

We’ve heard through the grapevine that Billie Sutton is trying to convince voters a state income tax wouldn’t fly with him. Really?! Because in 2015, he didn’t just float the idea in a Task Force meeting – he did a poll to test out if South Dakotans would buy what he’s selling on the state income tax.

Check this out >> Billie Sutton helped fund a poll asking South Dakotans what they would be supportive of doing:

A. Increase the state’s sales tax by one cent per dollar – just during the summer monthsB. Increase state taxes on big corporations that operate in South Dakota but are headquartered in other states.

C. Increase the state tax on car rentals, hotels and motels

D. Start an income tax on people making over 500 thousand a year

What about NOT increasing taxes? Kristi Noem has pledged to veto tax hikes; Billie Sutton called that pledge “dangerous.”

– Fact Check Gnomes