“Fact Check Gnomes” activated against “False allegations being spread by Billie Sutton’s Campaign”

This clever concept grabbed my attention, because it’s a novel way to make people open their e-mail in a season when people’s e-mail boxes are inundated by political mail.
The Kristi for Governor campaign has started sending out e-mails coming from the “Fact Check gnomes” correcting claims being made by the Sutton campaign for Governor:
It’s cute enough to get people to open it. And that’s most of the battle.
(I also enjoyed the part where they noted Dakota Free Press is “an extreme, left-wing outlet,” which I think most people knew already.)
So where is the link showing that Billie spread this information?
By the way how is repealing the ACA going?
Good the case is progressing well in Texas
Why is a court case needed? The GOP control Congress and the presidency.
The GOP controls Congress, but if you followed politics you’d know which Republicans have voted for Obama Care and which haven’t. They’re not all on board with repeal, so they don’t have the votes.
Step by step since McCain voted against repeal.
That is clever. I like it.