Failing to get on the ballot is a Republican, LaFleur running for governor on the Constitution party ballot Posted on March 31, 2018 by Pat Powers — 2 Comments ↓ From Facebook, just in case you didn't realize that everyone was in on the plot to keep Terry LaFleur off the ballot, Terry LaFleur is announcing that, as well as the fact he's running as a Constitution Party candidate for Governor:
Stealing his ideas and being railroaded. Many did not realize he posed a threat to all the other candidates and Republican Party. Kurt Evans awaits his primary challenger for Governor over at the Constitution Party.
Its unclear to me if this is possible.