Fake News Stories pulled from Argus – Apparently, you can’t trust the local media as well….

From the Argus Leader, apparently someone made up stuff that went into the newspaper:

Argus Leader Media retracted a story Thursday after quotes attributed to a source could not be verified. and… “As journalists, we take truth and accuracy very seriously. They are the foundation of our readers’ trust and fundamental to reporting the news. The intern reporter associated with this article will no longer be writing for the publication,” Argus Leader Media News Director Cory Myers said. Argus Leader Media is reviewing 10 other stories written by the reporter, who had been with the company since May 15.

Read that all here.

So, are they trying to tell us that we can’t trust what we read in the Argus Leader anymore, because it might be fake news?

