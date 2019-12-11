Fake twitter account performing dirty tricks in SF City Council Race.

This just popped up on Twitter. But unfortunately, it’s a fake twitter account, and illustrative of a problem with the social media platform:

If you look at the “Alex Jensen for Sioux Falls” account at https://twitter.com/AlexJensen4SF, it looks fairly authentic. But it’s not. In fact, it’s what some might call a “deep fake.”

In speaking to people with the Alex Jensen for City Council campaign, not only is it not the candidate, but the fake twitter account has actually blocked Jensen himself (as supplied to me by the candidate):

So Jensen, whose real twitter account is @byalexjensen, is finding his twitter account not just being spoofed by someone hoping to capture traffic, with the above tweet, it seems that it’s being used for some fairly dirty tricks.

In fact, if you saw just the tweet at the top of the page, you’d have no idea. You have to click into the account to realize that the account is fake, with a very minor notation claiming that it’s “parody,” which I’m told might have only recently been added.

Nevermind it’s not indicative of parody, it’s a duplication of the original account, down to the photograph, which is going to be protected by copyright for the photographer. If it’s parody, as they claim, why do they have to block the real Alex Jensen, and duplicating his content down to the picture? Especially when you can’t see their claim of “parody” when they tweet.

The account duplication is a move from something that might be able to pass as parody into a realm of dirty tricks. And one that doesn’t reflect very well on the person (or people) running it.