Family Heritage Alliance feels they have some ‘splainin to do after Dale Bartscher departure

The Family Heritage Alliance came out with an e-mail today where they seem to be doing some…. well, damage control, for lack of a better term with regards to the departure of Dale Bartscher from their organization.
Does it come as they are possibly realizing that the public face that Dale provided to the group might have been part of what moved their agenda forward in Pierre?
Tough to say, but there are many interesting things to read between the lines in this e-mail:
Dale is a good man and it is a good organization.
All seems so sudden…I wish Dale and FHA well…but a little more clarity vs cryptic messages of explanation would be nice. Did he have another opportunity? and/or what really happened?
Dale has an ego and didn’t want what he considered to be a demotion. What will be interesting to see is how FHA rapidly loses its influence now that it’s head is gone. Let’s be honest its success was in part because of the Dale’s cult of personality and not because of any kind of strong policies. In fact, most of their policies are not conservative and want to grow government and want government to stick their fingers in places that government simply does not belong.
You were completely wrong when you wrote that the policies promoted by the leaders of the FHA are not conservative. You are clearly confusing conservative and libertarian views. Limited government is only one aspect of conservatism. I challenge you to give one example of when the FHA advocated a growth in government, and you cannot claim that a law promoting, limited, or regulating certain behaviors is a growth in government because those laws do not necessarily grow the size of government. Please read some of the great conservative authors to understand the difference. Start with some Edmund Burke or Russell Kirk.
1). Any reader of the email can see they proposed a demotion. Not taking a demotion isn’t an expression of egoism.
2). Most people I know worth a whit do not take demotions but move on. If they are truly surprised, they are naive. If they are just saying they are surprised, they are not being honest which is not a good first move, especially for a faith based group.
3). The whole “inefficiency and inequity” discussion is bizarre. And when read in context of #1 and #2 above, it really can take one to making an unflattering conclusion of what has occurred.
Whether one agreed or not with FHA, FHA pricked everyone’s conscience by forcing us to ask one three-part questions: am I doing the right thing, for the right reason and in the right way so it glorifies my Lord.
Reading this doesn’t give me much confidence FHA will cause me to ask or think too much about anything.
If FHA thinks they are going to achieve more in Pierre with Randazzo than with Bartscher they are in for a rude awakening. More attention maybe but not more accomplishments.
A sad development. Dale has the ability to talk with kindness to people, whether they disagreed with him or agreed with him. He may be one of the kindest communicators I know.
His successor will have many challenges in filling those shoes.
I don’t believe the FHA board has a clue how much respect Dale commanded with SD legislators. The changes to their organization might help it to run more effectively, but in terms of passing a legislative agenda and creating social change, with Dale’s departure they can kiss that goodbye. They go from a highly respected lobbying organization to a second rate, lower rung organization. Planned Parenthood, the Gay and lesbian lobby, and the other anti-family organizations just had a big win.
Anon, my thoughts exactly. An efficient organization with zero mission effectiveness is a dieing organization. With Ed at the helm FHA becomes voiceless, due to no one trusting or respecting him.
This sounds just like what state govt is – get rid of the persons actually doing the work and doing a good job, increase bureaucracy, increase meetings vs direct action, hire more people than necessary to do the job, etc. Typical. It doesn’t work but does please bureaucrats.
I thought Dale was effective, why demote him? what direction does the board want to go?
It also seems poor they don’t have someone lined up if you are going to fire the head guy