Family of missing girl to State Senator Lynne DiSanto: Knock it off.

The family of the young girl tragically missing from Children’s Home Society in Rapid City has a message for State Senator Lynne DiSanto, who has used her office to interject herself into the story:

The family specifically noted “The situation is terrible enough without her (DiSanto’s) cruel and un-professional statements.” So, what does the Senator do when asked by the family of the missing child to stop? Of course, she makes it about herself:

This just isn’t drama that any family trying to manage a very tragic situation needs.

Please keep the family in your prayers.

