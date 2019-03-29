Family of missing girl to State Senator Lynne DiSanto: Knock it off.

The family of the young girl tragically missing from Children’s Home Society in Rapid City has a message for State Senator Lynne DiSanto, who has used her office to interject herself into the story:
The family specifically noted “The situation is terrible enough without her (DiSanto’s) cruel and un-professional statements.” So, what does the Senator do when asked by the family of the missing child to stop? Of course, she makes it about herself:
This just isn’t drama that any family trying to manage a very tragic situation needs.
Please keep the family in your prayers.
Don’t be a prick, Pat. Lynne is almost singlehandedly keeping the Serenity story alive. There will be plenty of time later to take cheap political potshots at her.
I agree. The more we hear from the family the worse they look. The interview Chad gave to the RCJ was… uh… bad. It was bad.
It made me ask “how many psychologists does it take to screw in a lightbulb?”
Leave Lynne alone on this one.
Do you think the wishes of the parent – the custodial family specifically – should be run roughshod over?
There are better ways to express that sentiment than, “So, what does the Senator do when asked by the family of the missing child to stop? Of course, she makes it about herself:”
I’m just calling it as I see it, buddy. Standing up to enemies is easy. Standing up to friends is harder.
There’s also another saying that applies in this situation: It’s amazing what you can accomplish when you aren’t worried about who gets credit. Or in this situation, “when you aren’t worried about posting on Facebook.”
Do you think the child should have entered a residential treatment facility without notifying the other parent?
The adoptive parents have joint custody and the mother didn’t even know she was there. Apparently she had been admitted in the fall. She had been there for months and her mother didn’t know. So much for Christmas.
If I were a lawyer representing either of her parents I would be telling them “don’t you dare give another interview to anybody.”
Toni Rae For the life of me I do not understand WHY your son, his wife and his family WOULD NOT want help and for this to stay in the public eye.
Any other missing case I know the family pleads and begs for any kind of help they can get. It don’t matter who it is as long as they are getting help for searches, reward and simply to keep this in the public eye. I don’t understand your family. It seems odd.
It seems like your family does NOT want Serenity to be found.
There has not been one thing that Lynne has said or done anything that is not truthful.
You guys should be thankful that you have someone like her doing all that see can.
5
Allison Murphy
Allison Murphy Most parents would thankful for the help.
2
Toni Rae
Toni Rae Allison Murphy everyone that I have dealt with in missing persons would be more than thankful.
First of all not many missing family cases has a Senator helping them. This kind of help is beyond words. If only all the other families that are missing loved ones had this kind of help.
DiSanto is a drama queen. The only thing she is trying to keep alive is her media exposure. She is unabashedly exploiting this tragedy for her own benefit. Pat is not taking any political cheap shit, merely telling it like it is. If she has any decency at all she will follow the families wishes and stop interfering in a tragic situation.
Seems a bit odd the family is not wanting the exposure or the help to find Serenity. What are they hiding? I do agree that these posts in the way they are phrased are just trying to stir the pot.
Just because someone does not respond in a way that you might yourself doesn’t mean they’re hiding anything.
Judgements on how they react or what they say might be the very thing they’re trying to avoid.
Who would turn down those trying to form search parties? That is the part that I don’t understand. Most people with missing children are begging for help. I wouldn’t care if it was a chain gang doing the searching. The more boots on the ground the better.