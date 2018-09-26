Farm Bureau Straw Poll results from State Fair Posted on September 26, 2018 by Pat Powers — 7 Comments ↓ Share this:Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)Like this:Like Loading... Related
VOTE RED
ENOUGH SAID!
Polls schmolls. Election day is what counts. We may be in for a big change for good in South Dakota.
Lol!! Yep. Noem will be a welcome change!!
Bringing the Noem Washington DC Swamp to the Pierre and expanding that Swamp would not be positive change. Vote Sutton!
Bringing liberal ideas and democratic party philosophies isnt a change that would be positive. And dont kid yourself, Sutton doesnt have anything SD needs.
I don’t even feel like Sutton or Bjorkman or Seiler are campaigning. Does anyone hear anything from them? Yes, they are the best candidates the Dems have run since 2008. Bjorkman might not be as good as Varilek in 2012 but Sutton is the best candidate they have had for Governor since 1986 with Lars Herseth.
The big eye opening fact with the Dems was their convention. I and many others thought that since they were running Seiler for AG they would bring some good candidates for constitutional races like Julie Bartling for SOS. Instead they couldn’t even find a candidate by convention voting time and had to come back the next day.
It’s the same for Auditor, Treasurer, Public Lands and PUC. Really weak and pathetic candidates.
It told me immediately that Sutton had failed to inspire the Democrat Party enough to recruit good people and candidates to run even if they were to lose.
The GOP has a very strong slate.
Solid points. Good analysis.
The SD Farm Bureau Poll would lead one to expect a 66-34 Noem victory. I suspect it will be closer. Many Sutton voters are the types who avoid State Fairs (and County Fairs).