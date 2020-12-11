Favorites from the past: 2004 Republican National Convention & 2010 Kristi for Congress at Hobo Day

I’ve been on a mission to review some of my archive of political photos going back nearly 20 years, and I thought I’d share a couple of my favorites on this Friday afternoon.

The first, is pre-SDWC, when I was in attendance at the 2004 Republican National Convention in New York City, after Mike Rounds was elected South Dakota Governor, and John Thune was running against Tom Daschle for US Senate.

The second is of then State Representative Kristi Noem just before the 2010 Hobo Day parade, as she was running for Congress for the first time. Now Governor Kristi Noem was nice enough to take a picture with my (now 19 year old) son.