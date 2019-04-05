FHA Action posts 2019 Legislative Scorecard.

South Dakota conservative values lobbying group Family Heritage Alliance Action has posted a scorecard on their website on the issues FHA Action took a position on during the Legislative Session. Many Republican legislators found themselves earning 100% ratings for agreeing with the group’s legislative positions.
Democrats? Not so much:
FHA Action 2019 Scorecard Final by Pat Powers on Scribd
The low mark of 28.57% was tied by Democrat Representatives Erin Healy and Jamie Smith, who voted against the organization’s positions on such issues as placing “In God We Trust” in schools, sports betting, and defunding planned parenthood.
A couple of points:
1). I thought the position of this web site was that scorecards are not reliable.
2). This particular scorecard reflects only “social” conservative issues, and does not cover fiscal conservative policy positions.
3). Stace Nelson was among those who scored 100%.